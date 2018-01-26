Friday's Weather: Breezy day with high temps in the 60s, with elevated fire danger

Weather Outlook for Friday, Jan. 26

Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

We end the work week with breezy winds and chilly temps. Temps are in the 30's, and feel into the 20's.

As we head throughout the afternoon we will see sunny skies and breezy winds.

Winds will be out of the south west at 10-20 mph, gusts up to 30 mph.

A Red Fag Warning has been issued for the northeastern parts of the area due to very dry conditions and strong winds.

Highs today will be warm in the 60's ahead of a cold front. Overnight we remain breezy, with temps dropping into the 20's.

The weekend will be pleasant with temps in the 50's under sunny skies and calmer winds.

Dry conditions are expected into next week.

