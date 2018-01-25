Amarillo continues the longest dry spell in history

Nearly three and a half months we have gone without rain, maintaining the longest dry spell in Amarillo history.

The National Weather Service didn't start recording weather patterns until 1892, when Amarillo looked like this.

Back in the 1890's, Polk Street was a dirt road with stand alone businesses, and residents were ranchers, cattleman and merchants.

In the winter of 1903, a streak of 69 days without rain hit the city. It was the fourth longest dry spell in Amarillo history.

In the 1930's, the Dust Bowl ravaged parts of the United States, and Amarillo was no exception. In 1936, the city experienced 67 days without rain, the fifth longest dry spell in city history.

In 1945, the country was recovering from its wins and losses of World War II. Winter of that year, Amarillo experienced it's third longest dry spell, of 74 days without rain.

In 1957, The Civil Rights Movement was gaining momentum and "The Little Rock Nine" was making headlines. In Amarillo, there was 75 days of no rain, longest dry spell in city history, until now.

As of today, Amarillo has had no measurable precipitation for 104 days, each day, setting a new dry spell record.

Forecasters say there won't be a chance of rain for at least another week, so the record streak will continue.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.