Police searching for suspect in robbery of First United Bank

The Amarillo Police Department is looking for a suspect after an armed robbery of a bank this afternoon.

Around 3:12 p.m., the First United Bank on 1900 Southeast 34th was robbed at gunpoint.

The suspect is described as an Hispanic male, 6-feet-tall, wearing a camouflage hat and a dark blue coat.

The man had on sunglasses and a bandanna.

He was last seen running south near Ross Street.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

