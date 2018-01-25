Police searching for suspect in robbery of First United Bank - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Police searching for suspect in robbery of First United Bank

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
SOURCE: Amarillo Police Department SOURCE: Amarillo Police Department
SOURCE: Amarillo Police Department SOURCE: Amarillo Police Department
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

The Amarillo Police Department is looking for a suspect after an armed robbery of a bank this afternoon.

Around 3:12 p.m., the First United Bank on 1900 Southeast 34th was robbed at gunpoint.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

The suspect is described as an Hispanic male, 6-feet-tall, wearing a camouflage hat and a dark blue coat. 

The man had on sunglasses and a bandanna. 

He was last seen running south near Ross Street.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

 Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly