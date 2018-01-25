Motley County fire is 800 acres, 80 percent contained

Nearly three and a half months we have gone without rain, maintaining the longest dry spell in Amarillo history
Obstacles in life, whether small or serious, are virtually guaranteed.
The City of Portales expects to be cleaning the mess left by a large mineral oil spill for the next several days.
Crews are on the scene of a grassfire in Motley County.
Officials say the grassfire in Hutchinson County is no longer a threat to the community.
