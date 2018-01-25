Motley County fire is 6,444 acres, 90 percent contained - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Motley County fire is 6,444 acres, 90 percent contained

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
MOTLEY COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Crews are still working a grassfire in Motley County.

As of 2:40 this afternoon, the fire spans 6,444 acres and is now 90 percent contained. 

Multiple agencies have responded to the fire. 

The fire started around two miles west of the Cottle County line on Highway 70.

No structures have been burned in this fire. 

