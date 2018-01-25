Motley County fire is 6,444 acres, 85 percent contained

Source: Paducah Fire Department Facebook, courtesy of T. More, A. Patterson

Crews are still working a grassfire in Motley County.

As of 5:30 a.m. this morning, the Texas A&M Forest Service remains on the scene of the fire. They are currently being assisted by an aircraft from Abilene.

Multiple agencies have responded to the fire.

The fire is around two miles west of the Cottle County line on Highway 70.

As of now, the fire has burned 6,444 acres and is 85 percent contained.

No structures are currently threatened

