Motley County fire is 5,942 acres, 95 percent contained

Source: Paducah Fire Department Facebook, courtesy of T. More, A. Patterson

Crews are still working a grassfire in Motley County.

As of 2:40 this afternoon, the fire spans 5,942 acres and is now 95 percent contained.

Multiple agencies have responded to the fire.

The fire started on Thursday around two miles west of the Cottle County line on Highway 70.

No structures have been burned in this fire.

