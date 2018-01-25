Motley County fire is 5,942 acres, 95 percent contained

The Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare office will be changing its hours.
"Come home" is the message the Lara siblings have for their parents.
Local artist Jack King Hill's work can be seen around the Panhandle. Today his son will donate one of his sculptures to Amarillo.
Coffee Memorial Blood Center has seen a downturn in donations, and is asking for help.
West Texas A&M University has received a grant of almost $300,000 to research educational challenges in the area.
