Motley County fire is 5,942 acres, 90 percent contained

The 26th Pantex Regional Science Bowl Mock Event is happening this morning.
The 26th Pantex Regional Science Bowl Mock Event is happening this morning.
One person has been sent to the hospital after an SUV crashed into the back of a semi-truck.
One person has been sent to the hospital after an SUV crashed into the back of a semi-truck.
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, Jan. 30
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, Jan. 30
Students in Texline worked together to raise almost $6,000 to help people fighting cancer.
Students in Texline worked together to raise almost $6,000 to help people fighting cancer.
The CDC continues to refer to this year's flu season as an epidemic and those on the front lines of the outbreak are taking precautions to avoid catching and spreading the illness.
The CDC continues to refer to this year's flu season as an epidemic and those on the front lines of the outbreak are taking precautions to avoid catching and spreading the illness.