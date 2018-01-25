Motley County fire is 3,420 acres, 75 percent contained

A robbery suspect is behind bars after a citizen assisted officers in identifying him.
A robbery suspect is behind bars after a citizen assisted officers in identifying him.
Childress Independent School District is canceling elementary classes for several days next week due to the high volume of flu cases.
Childress Independent School District is canceling elementary classes for several days next week due to the high volume of flu cases.
Crews are responding to a large grassfire in Hutchinson County.
Crews are responding to a large grassfire in Hutchinson County.
Students at San Jacinto Elementary School are receiving new books and a backpack through the Story Bridge organization.
Students at San Jacinto Elementary School are receiving new books and a backpack through the Story Bridge organization.
A new proposal by the City of Amarillo would look to change how trash is collected for nearly 10 percent of the city.
A new proposal by the City of Amarillo would look to change how trash is collected for nearly 10 percent of the city.