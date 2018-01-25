Motley County fire is 1500 acres, 80 percent contained

A new proposal by the City of Amarillo would look to change how trash is collected for nearly 10 percent of the city.
Crews are still working a grassfire in Motley County.
Weather Outlook for Friday, Jan. 26
Nearly three and a half months we have gone without rain, maintaining the longest dry spell in Amarillo history
Convicted murderer Jeremy Spielbauer has been sentenced to life in prison.
