Motley County fire is 1500 acres, 80 percent contained

Crews are still working a grassfire in Motley County.

The Paducah Fire Department reports that they are assisting Motley County with a grassfire. Air support is currently on the scene.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says retardant drops have slowed forward progress of the fire and no structures are threatened at this time.

The Floydada Fire Department is heading to the fire as well.

The fire is around two miles west of the Cottle County line on Highway 70.

As of now, the fire spanned 1500 acres and is 80 percent contained.

The fire is holding within containment lines in rough terrain. No structures are currently threatened

The Texas A&M Forest Service is responding with both ground crews and four Single Engine Air Tankers based out of Amarillo and Abilene.

