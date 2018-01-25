Crews battling grassfire in Motley County - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Crews battling grassfire in Motley County

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Source: Paducah Fire Department Facebook, courtesy of T. More, A. Patterson Source: Paducah Fire Department Facebook, courtesy of T. More, A. Patterson
MOTLEY COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Crews are on the scene of a grassfire in Motley County.

The Paducah Fire Department reports that they are assisting Motley County with a grassfire. Air support is currently on the scene. 

The Floydada Fire Department is heading to the fire as well. 

The fire is around two miles west of the Cottle County line on Highway 70.

