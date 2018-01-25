Crews battling grassfire in Motley County

Source: Paducah Fire Department Facebook, courtesy of T. More, A. Patterson

Source: Paducah Fire Department Facebook, courtesy of T. More, A. Patterson

Source: Paducah Fire Department Facebook, courtesy of T. More, A. Patterson

Crews are on the scene of a grassfire in Motley County.

The Paducah Fire Department reports that they are assisting Motley County with a grassfire. Air support is currently on the scene.

The Floydada Fire Department is heading to the fire as well.

The fire is around two miles west of the Cottle County line on Highway 70.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.