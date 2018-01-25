Moore County officials offering reward for location of wanted man

Moore County officials are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a wanted man.

Daniel Adame Gonzales is wanted for evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle.

If you have any information on where he may be, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477.

If your tip leads to his location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

