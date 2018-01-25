Officials: Grassfire in Hutchinson County no longer a threat

Officials say the grassfire in Hutchinson County is no longer a threat to the community.

According to the City of Borger/Hutchinson County OEM, South Florida Street was closed for crews to battle the blaze.

No evacuations were ordered.

Crews will remain on the scene to monitor hot spots, and some smoke and fire will be visible at this time.

