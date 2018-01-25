Officials: Grassfire in Hutchinson County no longer a threat - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Officials: Grassfire in Hutchinson County no longer a threat

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Officials say the grassfire in Hutchinson County is no longer a threat to the community.

According to the City of Borger/Hutchinson County OEM, South Florida Street was closed for crews to battle the blaze.

No evacuations were ordered.

Crews will remain on the scene to monitor hot spots, and some smoke and fire will be visible at this time. 

