Over 100 pounds of marijuana off the street after traffic stop near Vega

Over 100 pounds of marijuana is off the streets after DPS officials say a traffic stop turned into a drug bust.

Around 2:10 on Tuesday afternoon, a DPS trooper stopped a car near Vega for a traffic violation.

Officials say the trooper then discovered multiple vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana in luggage in the rear cargo area. The drugs are estimated to be worth $679,000.

The driver, 51-year-old Duc Nguen of Mesquite, Texas, was arrested and booked into the Oldham County Jail.

Officials believe the drugs were being transported from Santa Ana, California to Mesquite, Texas.

