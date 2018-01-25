Convicted murderer Jeremy Spielbauer sentenced to life in prison

Convicted murderer Jeremy Spielbauer has been sentenced to life in prison.

The jury reached a guilty verdict of the lesser included offense of murder this afternoon.

The prosecution and defense both delivered their closing arguments this morning in the capital murder trial of Jeremy Spielbauer, who has now been convicted of killing his ex-wife Robin Spielbauer.

The jury was in the deliberation room for almost three hours before they found Jeremy Spielbauer guilty of murder.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

When the prosecution phase began, the state called a friend of Robin's as well as her father to the stand, who both described the challenges Jeremy and Robin had in their marriage.

During closing statements of the punishment phase, Randall County District Attorney James Farren asked the jury to make sure in five or 10 years, they don't pick up the newspaper or turn on the television and see Jeremy's face again for a similar crime.

On the other hand, Defense Attorney Joe Marr Wilson asked them to consider Jeremy's relationship with his children and to "exercise their humanity."

Spielbauer has been order to pay a $10,000 fine along with his life sentence.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.