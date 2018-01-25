Jury: Jeremy Spielbauer guilty of murder

The jury has reached a verdict in the capital murder trial of Jeremy Spielbauer.

The jury has reached a guilty verdict of the lesser included offense of murder.

The prosecution and defense both delivered their closing arguments this morning in the capital murder trial of Jeremy Spielbauer, who is accused of killing his ex-wife Robin Spielbauer.

Judge Ana Estevez's courtroom was packed all morning with people eager to hear the jury's decision.

The prosecution says cell phone data and text messages prove Katie was not at the crime scene, while the defense worked to create reasonable doubt with the jury, saying text messages show Katie was motivated to Kill Robin and Jeremy was not.

