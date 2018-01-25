Closing arguments finished, jury deliberating in Spielbauer trial

An advisory for residents and anyone else traveling through Portales after a massive mineral oil spill.
An advisory for residents and anyone else traveling through Portales after a massive mineral oil spill.
Several agencies responded to a grassfire near Channing yesterday afternoon.
Several agencies responded to a grassfire near Channing yesterday afternoon.
Weather Outlook for Thursday, Jan. 25
Weather Outlook for Thursday, Jan. 25
The West Texas Affiliate of Susan G. Komen board of directors now has an Amarillo representative.
The West Texas Affiliate of Susan G. Komen board of directors now has an Amarillo representative.
A dangerous viral challenge is circulating on the internet, and it involves biting into a laundry detergent pod.
A dangerous viral challenge is circulating on the internet, and it involves biting into a laundry detergent pod.