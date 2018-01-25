League of Women Voters hosting voter registration this weekend

The League of Women Voters will host opportunities to register to vote this weekend.

On Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the League of Women Voters will be at five United Supermarkets locations to give residents an opportunity to register to vote in the March Primary Election.

The locations available are the Amigos store at 3300 I-40 East, the United stores at 1501 East Amarillo Boulevard, 3400 River Road and 4701 South Washington in Amarillo. You can also visit the store at 201 North 23rd Street in Canyon to register to vote.

Voters need to register by February 5 to be eligible to vote in the March 6 Primary Election.

The ballot will include contested races for the U.S. Senate, Texas governor, lieutenant governor, the state Senate, one local state representative, one Randall County commissioner, district judge of the 320th Judicial District, several judges for Potter and Randall County courts, Potter County district clerk, Randall County clerk and a Potter County justice of the peace.

Early voting begins February 20 and runs through March 2.

