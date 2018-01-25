Susan G. Komen names Amarillo representative

The West Texas Affiliate of Susan G. Komen board of directors now has an Amarillo representative.

Natalie Brannon will head up event direction and development efforts in the 26 Panhandle Counties.

Komen West Texas also recently voted to keep grant monies in the area where the money is raised. That means that money raised in the Panhandle will stay in the Panhandle.

"We are proud of the growth and expanded geographic reach of our affiliate, and our emphasis on local service," said Board President Dr. Annette Sobel. "We also know each area is proud of the impact it has been making locally for more than two decades. The board unanimously agreed that keeping funds local to the communities in which the funds were raised helps retain the very impact that makes Susan G. Komen stand out among the crowded nonprofit field."

With the addition of the Amarillo representative, and the vote for money raised in the Panhandle to serve those in the Panhandle, the foundation hopes to emphasize local service to continue to see results here.

