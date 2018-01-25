Workers continue cleanup as police investigate oil spill, robbery

The City of Portales expects to be cleaning the mess left by a large mineral oil spill for the next several days.

Meanwhile, the city's police department is still searching for answers about who opened the valve at a grain facility that caused "several thousand" gallons of food-grade oil to spill into city streets.

Authorities believe a suspect broke into the J.D. Heiskell & Company plant early Thursday morning and stole items from the building, in addition to the equipment vandalism.

"Luckily it was found pretty quick so the city workers and I believe the highway department jumped in to assist at getting some dirt down and started the cleanup," said David Stone, owner of J.P Community Bank. Stone's bank is one of the many businesses impacted by the sudden mess inside city limits.

City workers are still advising drivers to avoid the area until the spill is cleaned, an effort that may last through the end of the week.

"We are monitoring to make sure it doesn't get into the water systems or things like that pursuant to EPA regulations," said detective Charlie Smart. "It's food grade minerals so you know, anything of that nature if you ingest enough of it could be harmful but I don't see anyone ingesting any of it. We have people monitoring and will continue to monitor it until it's all cleaned up."

Smart said police are still investigating the incident and will not immediately release additional information about the suspect.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation is assisting with the cleanup.

