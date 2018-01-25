Massive mineral oil spill impacts downtown Portales

An advisory for residents and anyone else traveling through Portales after a massive mineral oil spill in downtown.

According to the Portales Police Dept., J.D. Heiskell & Company was broken into overnight. At one point during the break-in, a valve was opened, releasing thousands of gallons of mineral oil.

The spill is said to be covering a widespread area, encompassing both both First and Second St., and spreading from Town Square to Boulder St..

New Mexico Dept. of Transportation is currently on scene applying sand and trying to soak up the oil.

The area through the curve is expected to be impacted, so drivers are being advised to find an alternate route.

Crews will work throughout the day cleaning, but the effort is expect to take several hours.

Multiple other items were also said to be taken from J.D.Heiskell & Company.

NewsChannel 10 currently has a crew in route and will bring you updates as they become available.

