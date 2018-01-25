Thursday's Weather: Windy day with high temps in the 60s with elevated fire danger

Weather Outlook for Thursday, Jan. 25

Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

We are starting off Thursday morning with some breezy winds and chilly temps.

Temps are in the 30's, and feel into the 20's and teens. As we head throughout the afternoon we will see sunny skies and breezy winds.

Winds will be out of the south west at 20-30 mph, gusts up to 35-40 mph. A Red Fag Warning has been issued for the northern and eastern parts of the area due to very dry conditions and strong winds.

Highs today will be warm in the 60's. Overnight we remain breezy, with temps once again in the 30's.

Friday will be another warm and breezy day ahead of a cold front. Elevated fire conditions are possible on Friday.

The weekend will be pleasant with temps in the 50's under sunny skies. Dry conditions are expected into next week.

