Residents continue to voice opinions about trash and recycling

As the City of Amarillo continues to gather public input on the trash cart proposal, one local group wants to add recycling to the discussion.

The Solid Waste Department hosted a meeting tonight to hear from some of the 16,500 residents who will potentially be affected by these waste cart services.

While the meeting focused on the trash cart controversy, residents did ask about recycling.

"I think what is really necessary is for us to reinvent the trash system that we have here," said Jennifer Landram, founder of Recycle Amarillo, a group advocating to bring sustainable recycling to Amarillo.

"If we're already going to be reinventing that trash system or creating a better system, then why not have recycling as a part of it," said Landram.

Recycle Amarillo believes the foundation is in community education.

"We have lots of land here and so people take it for granted," said Laird Kinnier, an Amarillo resident. "I think we need to take a responsible action and recycle as much as we can."

The Director of Public works said they're constantly looking at options to recycle outside of the drop locations.

"What most people are looking at is curbside recycling and right now we don't have a strong desire from our citizens from what we're hearing from them to fully go to curbside recycling," said Raymond Lee, Director of Public Works for the City of Amarillo.

Citizens continued to feel strongly about the trash cart controversy and how the carts would sustain in the windy weather.

"For the typical days that we see in the design of these carts, we feel that they may withstand the winds that we currently have," said Lee.

The largest rolling cart available is 95 gallons. It comes with a barcode that will allow each cart to be scanned and assigned to a residence.

"This will be something that we will evaluate over time if this system is approved to see how technology is changing because technology is ever changing for equipment like this and what's the best thing for our community," said Lee.

If you missed the waste cart meeting tonight, you can voice your opinion tomorrow at the Hillside Christian Church (Amarillo North Grand Campus) at 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

