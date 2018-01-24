Nazareth Swifts and Swiftettes: Small town, big program

In the small town of Nazareth, every child grows up dreaming to be a Swift or Swiftette.

This small-town bond is what the players believe helps their chemistry, and ultimately contributes to the success they've seen on the court.

This season, the Swiftettes are the top ranked 1A team in the state of Texas and the reigning state champions.

While the Swifts are not the top team on the boys side, they're not far behind. Currently the Nazareth boys are ranked as the second best 1A team in Texas.

"The culture has been the same here for the past thirty years," said first year Swifts head coach Taylor Schulte. "We work hard and get in the gym putting in a lot of hours. We have high expectations and expect to win and that's what we're trying to keep doing now."

Each year, the communities overwhelming support and high expectations motivates both teams to work hard on and off the court to reach their full potential.

"Every kid just grows up ans they want to be a Swift or Swiftette.", said Swiftettes head coach Eric Schilling. "They learn at a very young age, what it takes."

Growing up in a town with expectations is all part of the journey for these athletes. A journey they believe can lead them to this year's state title.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.