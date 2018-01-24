Person of interest in 'telephonic threats' located, investigation ongoing

The Clovis Police Department is investigating 'telephonic threats' and is asking for help locating a person of interest in their investigation.

On Monday, Jan. 22, the Cannon Air Force Base Office of Special Investigations contacted the CPD Special Operations Unit about the threats. Both agencies began a cooperative investigation because the veracity of the threat was unknown.

During the investigation, 36-year-old Brian Weiss was identified as a person of interest.

On Tuesday, authorities executed a search warrant at a home where they believed he may be. Weiss was not inside, but police did arrest three other people at the home, including 25-year-old Gabrielle Carver who was wanted for aggravated battery for an incident that occurred on Jan. 9.

Weiss has since been located.

Police did not identify the other two people arrested.

Clovis police said unverified information was relayed to a local church and then spread over social media, causing "undue stress within the community."

The investigation is still active.

If you know information about this incident, call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921.

