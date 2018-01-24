Person of interest in 'telephonic threats' located, investigation ongoing

Crews are on the scene of a grassfire in Motley County.
Crews are on the scene of a grassfire in Motley County.
Officials say the grassfire in Hutchinson County is no longer a threat to the community.
Officials say the grassfire in Hutchinson County is no longer a threat to the community.
An advisory for residents and anyone else traveling through Portales after a massive mineral oil spill.
An advisory for residents and anyone else traveling through Portales after a massive mineral oil spill.
Several agencies responded to a grassfire near Channing yesterday afternoon.
Several agencies responded to a grassfire near Channing yesterday afternoon.
Weather Outlook for Thursday, Jan. 25
Weather Outlook for Thursday, Jan. 25