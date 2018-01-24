Several agencies responded to grassfire near Channing - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Several agencies responded to grassfire near Channing

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Source: Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department Source: Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department
HARTLEY COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Several agencies responded to a grassfire near Channing yesterday afternoon.

The fire was on Highway 354 about four miles east of Channing.

Units from agencies from Dalhart, Hartley County, Channing, Potter County and Dumas responded to the scene to put the blaze out. 

