Large grassfire east of Channing, drivers asked to avoid area

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
HARTLEY COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Drivers are asked to avoid the area of a  large grassfire east of Channing. 

Moore County Emergency Management reports that several departments are on the scene of the fire.

As of now no evacuations have been ordered. 

NewsChannel 10 crews are heading to the scene, and we will bring more information as it becomes available. 

