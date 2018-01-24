Large grassfire east of Channing, drivers asked to avoid area

Drivers are asked to avoid the area of a large grassfire east of Channing.

Moore County Emergency Management reports that several departments are on the scene of the fire.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

As of now no evacuations have been ordered.

NewsChannel 10 crews are heading to the scene, and we will bring more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.