Parents urged to have 'plan B' if child catches the flu

The staff at Opportunity School says the flu virus is effecting children of all ages.

"We've seen a lot more children you know, do well, and then they'll start running a high fever," said Executive Director of Opportunity School Jill Goodrich. "So we're either sending children home, or they're not coming in. We've had about 30 in the last two weeks of children who have the flu."

Goodrich adds strep and upper respiratory infections are also currently going around the campus. She says simple precautionary measures such as hand-washing goes a long way.

"When we're sneezing or coughing, [covering] our mouths can keep some of those germs from spreading," said Goodrich. "If your child is sick or they've been exposed to other sick children, keeping them home if you can."

Opportunity School recommends all parents have a "plan B" for instances when your child may have to miss class for a few days.

"For parents who are working or in school, it's always great to have a backup plan," said Goodrich. "Because if your child is sick and running a temperature, we are going to have to call you and send them home, but if you have a backup plan, that can ease the stress during times when a lot of bugs are running around."

Health officials say rest is one of the biggest factors that can positively impact a person's ability to fight off illnesses.

"The more that we can sure that our kids are getting proper rest, that's going to help a lot with their bodies fighting off some of these bugs," said Goodrich.

