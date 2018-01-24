Childress ISD cancels after-school activities in response to high cases of flu

Childress Independent School District is canceling all elementary after-school activities in a response to the high rate of flu cases.

The school district has canceled the 5th grade program scheduled for January 25 and the Elementary Night at the Bobcat and Lady Bobcat basketball games on January 30. The actual games are not canceled, just the Elementary Night invitation.

The district says they realize that not all parents can take off from work if the school were to close, so they will continue to ensure there is a safe place for students to receive education and meals.

However, if your student is sick, it is important that they do not come to school.

Parents are asked to follow the following guidelines:

Students must be fever-free for 24 hours without medication before they can return to school.

Students must have no vomiting or diarrhea for 24 hours before running to school.

Students who have strep throat must be fever-free for 24 hours with no medication and must be on antibiotics for 24 hours.

Students who have the flu must be fever-free for 24 hours with no medication and must be released by an MD (have an MD note stating when the student can return to school). Four to seven days is the length of recovery time with a person who has a confirmed case of the flu.

