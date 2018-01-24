Amarillo police continue searching for suspect after armed robbery of Toot'n Totum

Amarillo police are searching for a suspect after the robbery of a Toot'n Totum that happened this afternoon.

Just before 3:00 p.m., officers were called to 211 South Western on reports of an armed robbery.

When officers arrived, an employee told officers a suspect approached her and demanded money from the register.

He was armed with a knife.

The suspect was last seen heading north from the store on foot.

The suspect is described as a white male in his early 20's, over 6-feet-tall and a thin build. He was wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

He had a red bandanna covering the lower part of his face.

The investigation is ongoing, and we will continue to update the story as information becomes available.

