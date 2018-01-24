DPS officials release information on fatal crash near Tyson Foods

DPS officials have released more information on the collision that happened yesterday afternoon on FM 1912.

Around 2:50 p.m., 27-year-old Po Nge of Amarillo was driving north on FM 1912 around four miles east of Amarillo.

At the same time, 51-year-old Boomer Phouttharangsy of Amarillo was driving south on FM 1912.

According to preliminary DPS investigation, Nge was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into Phouttharangsy's truck.

The passenger in Nge's car, 20-year-old Jarma Day of Amarillo, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Nge and Phouttharangsy were transported to the hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

