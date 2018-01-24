1 dead, others hospitalized after collision on FM 1912 near Tyson Foods

One person has died, and others have been transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision on FM 1912 near Tyson Foods.

Just before 3:00 this afternoon, there was a two-vehicle collision on FM 1912.

According to DPS officials, one person has been confirmed dead.

Others have been sent to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

