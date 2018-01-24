1 dead, others hospitalized after collision on FM 1912 near Tyson Foods

Drivers are asked to avoid the area of a grass fire east of Channing.
The staff at Opportunity School says the flu virus is effecting children of all ages.
Childress Independent School District is canceling all elementary after-school activities in a response to the high rate of flu cases.
One person has died, and others have been transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision on FM 1912 near Tyson Foods.
Wednesday is looking warm, but breezy.
