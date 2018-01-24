Amarillo police investigating burglary of Sharp's Motorsports

The Amarillo Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the people involved in the burglary of Sharp's Motorsports.

Around 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 22, police were called to Sharp's Motorsports on 4413 I-40 East on a delayed burglary.

Police say multiple suspects used a car to damage the gate of the business and then broke out a front window to enter the building.

The suspects then took three dirt bikes and left through the fence.

The dirt bikes taken are described as a 2018 KTM 150 XCW, a 2017 KTM 250 XCW and a 2018 KTM 500 EXC-F. All three dirt bikes are orange and white.

If you have any information on this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

