Police: burglar took 4,000 lighters from Amarillo home

The Amarillo Police Department is asking for the public's help as they investigate a burglary.

Around 11:30 a.m. on January 18, officers were called to the 2500 block of South Wilson Street on reports of a burglary.

Police say the suspect broke into a home and took a flint butane lighter collection containing 4,000 lighters.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

If you have any information on this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.