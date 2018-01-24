1 person arrested after deputies find 93 pounds of drugs in traffic stop

192 pounds of drugs found during traffic stop (Source: Potter County Sheriff's Office)

One person is behind bars after officials say they found 93 pounds of drugs during a traffic stop yesterday afternoon.

Around 1:15 p.m., a Potter County deputy stopped a car for failing to signal a lane change.

After speaking with the driver, the deputy gained consent to search the car. Potter County officials say the deputy then found 93 pounds of high-grade marijuana and some methamphetamine.

Officials say the drugs are worth around $325,000.

The driver, identified as 40-year-old Pheng Vang Dob, was arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center for two felony charges.

Officials say Dob admitted to transporting the drugs from Oregon to St. Paul, Minnesota.

