Tickets available for the Big Cheese Macaroni and Cheese Smackdown

The Big Cheese Macaroni and Cheese Smackdown will highlight comfort food from 31 local restaurants and caterers this Friday.

The annual event begins at 6:00 p.m. and lasts until 8:00 p.m at the Rex Baxter Building on the Tri-State Fairgrounds.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for children, and all sales benefit The Hope and Healing Place.

You can purchase your tickets here.

The money raised from this event will allow the agency to provide free counseling and support for grieving children.

