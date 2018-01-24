Wednesday's Forecast: Warm and breezy

One person has died, and others have been transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision on FM 1912 near Tyson Foods.
Wednesday is looking warm, but breezy.
A prescribed burn is happening today in a field of dry brush in Southeast Amarillo.
The City of Amarillo will host a meeting today to ask for the public's input on proposed waste cart services.
Classes at Tascosa High School have resumed as normal after a fire alarm was activated this morning.
