Wednesday's Forecast: Warm and breezy

Wednesday is looking warm but breezy.

We are once again starting off with chilly wind chills in the 20's, teens and single digits across the area.

Winds are light this morning, but will increase this afternoon.

Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Skies will be mostly sunny, and highs will warm into the upper 50's and low 60's.

Overnight temps remain in the 20's and 30's, but with breezy winds it will still be chilly.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 60's.

Skies will be sunny tomorrow and winds will be gusty.

Winds will be out of the southwest at 15- 30 mph with gusts up to 35-40 mph.

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the northern panhandles.

A cold front moves through Friday, but temps remain in the 50's and 60's through the weekend with dry conditions.

