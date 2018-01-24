Multiple agencies join together for prescribed burn in Southeast Amarillo

A prescribed burn is happening today in a field of dry brush in Southeast Amarillo.

Prescribed burns are just one preemptive measure taken by fire crews in order to help stop the potential spread of an out of control wildfire.

Wildfires are a force of nature that can cause catastrophic events, destroying property and lives.

Prescribed burns are one way to help prevent those catastrophic events.

Amarillo Fire Captain Larry Davis said setting a controlled blaze can help provide training for a real wildfire emergency.

"Our guys have been in training for several days, and this burn is the culmination of all that training," said Capt. Davis. "It's the end of that class. It's not really final exam, but the final task for that class they are in is going out there and doing this prescribed burn."

Late summer and early fall stormy weather brought an abundance of rain to the Panhandle. The rain translated to increase vegetation growth.

Now, after more than 100 days without measurable precipitation, the vegetation has dried out.

"We could probably do this pretty much anytime of the year," said Capt. Davis. "The thing is we got a lot of dry fuels, everything is dry out there right now."

The dry vegetation now poses a huge fire risk, creating an ideal reason for the prescribed burn.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Capt. Davis said the controlled blaze is precautionary measure that can help simulate a real wildfire emergency.

"It's a proactive response from us to try to look ahead of time to try to reduce some of the effects of those wildfires by reducing fuel loads," said Capt. Davis.

Several factors are considered when setting a prescribed burn. Crews look at conditions like temperature, wind speeds and humidity levels.

"We identify high hazard areas around the city," said Capt. Davis. "Then they actually write a prescription for the burn, it has to meet certain criteria."

Multiple agencies are joining in on helping with the prescribed burn, including the Amarillo Fire Department, Pantex crews, the National Forest Service, and fire crews from both Randall and Potter Counties.

The blaze will be the first prescribed burn to be set inside city limits in several decades.

A reminder to residents, if you see smoke or flames coming from this area later at some point do no be alarmed.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.