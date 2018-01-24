City to host public meetings to discuss proposed waste cart services

The City of Amarillo will host a meeting today to ask for the public's input on proposed waste cart services.

The Solid Waste Department says the carts would address homes with curbside hand collection routes, unsafe alleyways and dumpsters in front of homes.

The city believes the carts could lead to safer and cleaner alleys and neighborhoods.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Today's meeting will be held at Carver Elementary School from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

A second meeting will be held on Thursday evening.

For more information, call (806) 378-6813.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.