Classes at Tascosa High as normal after fire alarm this morning

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Fire alarm at Tascosa High this morning (Source: KFDA)
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Classes at Tascosa High School have resumed as normal after a fire alarm was activated earlier this morning.

The Amarillo Fire Department and Amarillo Police Department were called to the school shortly after 7:00 this morning for a fire alarm. 

When units arrived on the scene, they began investigating a smoke smell, and students were sent to the Tascosa Activity Center.

Investigators identified the smell as a compressor motor in a vending machine that had burned up. There was no fire in the building. 

