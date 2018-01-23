Bomb City hopes to make an impact on those who watch

It was a sold out house at the premiere of Bomb City, a story that put Amarillo in a national discussion about tolerance and justice twenty years ago.

"It was one of those moments like 9/11 where I just couldn't get it out of my head," said Major Dodge, who produced, cast and acted in Bomb City. "I go, 'Oh my gosh you guys are from that town?' I totally remember where I was and what I was doing, because me and Brian are the same age."

Bomb City brings to life the story of nineteen year old Brian Deneke who was run over and killed in the Western Plaza parking lot.

Dave Davis, who plays Brian, says what came with the character is the most meaningful part of the role.

"Let go of my inhibitions and let go of my self judgment and my self consciousness and be who I want to be and do what I want to do and express myself how I want too," said Davis. "That's what I learned from Brian."

Eddie Hassel, who plays Chris Oles, one of Brian's friends, both said they built a bond together that will last beyond the film.

"He's such a unique person and has such a crazy persona," said Hassel. "It was probably one of the coolest experiences."

"To see how they are, just behind the scenes and everything. I think they couldn't have picked a better group," said Oles.

Bomb City hopes those who watch will have a deeper understanding of who we are as individuals.

"To take away a positive message and everyone comes together and tries to take action to make sure an event like this doesn't happen again," said Henry Knotts, who plays John King.

"Who cares if another person is different who cares what they're like? They're human," said Hassel. "We're all human. Don't be so quick to pass judgment we're all ultimately the same."

"Everyone who sees this film leaves able to look at anyone they see and say 'I will judge them by the content of their character,'" said Davis.

"If one person watches this film and it keeps this from happening again, I think it makes it all worth it," said Dodge.

You can now pre-order Bomb City on iTunes for a special discount.

It will also be showing at Premiere Cinema 6 inside Westgate Mall starting Feb. 9.

