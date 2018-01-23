Economically tough harvest season projected

Farmers receive about one billion dollars a year for the grain they grow in the Panhandle, making it a sizable slice for the local economy.

However this year they're projected to take a hit.

"It's gonna be a tough one," Dr. Stephen Amasson from Texas A&M AgriLife. "I think the prices are going to head down, where they'll be lucky to cover their out of pocket expenditures."

One of the reason prices will be affected is all the carryover from last years harvest. Excess corn, beans, wheat and even cotton are still being stored.

"The highest levels we've seen in decades," said Amasson. "We just had some record crops and that's kinda the way it's worked. Being we have that stocks the risk of running out stocks to use is less. When that happens price volatility or the opportunities for prices to go up are more restricted."

The other factor causing concern for farmers is the weather. The Panhandle is in a record setting dry spell.

"It's well over a 100 days since we've had any rain. That could really make this a tough year," said Monte Winders, a local trader. "If we don't have any moisture, we don't have any crops and the prices will probably start going higher because we don't have anything coming out of the fields this year. Of course that's going to hurt all of the little communities."

Also, the strength of the U.S. dollar comes into play.

"If it keeps strengthening then we will see our exports slow down. The stronger dollar keeps foreign countries from coming in and buying our corn and stuff. But at these prices they are still buying quite a bit of it," said Winders.

The Texas A&M AgriLife projection was made in November based on average rainfall.

