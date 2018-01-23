Traffic blocked off after accident on Fritch Highway - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Traffic blocked off after accident on Fritch Highway

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Crews are on the scene of a traffic accident on the Fritch Highway.

Officers on the scene say no one is in critical condition after an SUV ran a stop sign, colliding with a semi-truck.

The Fritch Highway will be blocked off from Eastern to 24th until the area is cleared. 

Amarillo Medical Services, the Amarillo Fire Department and the Amarillo Police Department are on the scene.

