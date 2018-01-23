Traffic blocked off after accident on Fritch Highway

Crews are on the scene of a traffic accident on the Fritch Highway.

Officers on the scene say no one is in critical condition after an SUV ran a stop sign, colliding with a semi-truck.

The Fritch Highway will be blocked off from Eastern to 24th until the area is cleared.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Amarillo Medical Services, the Amarillo Fire Department and the Amarillo Police Department are on the scene.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.