Suspect identified, all-clear given at Pampa Regional Medical Center

An all-clear has been given at the Pampa Regional Medical Center.

The City of Pampa says the Pampa Police Department received a call around 4:00 this afternoon saying a man had barricaded himself in a room at the center with unknown weapons.

The man said he was being shot at and was threatening injuries in retaliation.

Pampa Police and the Pampa SWAT team arrived to find him in a room on the third floor. He was still threatening injuries to officers and negotiators as this time.

The SWAT team was able to enter the room and take the man, identified as Frank David Herrera III from Brownfield, into custody without harm.

Herrera has been taken to the Gray County Jail on charges of narcotic possession.

No one was injured in this incident.

The Pampa Regional Medical Center thanks all law enforcement agencies, Pampa EMS and everyone who responded to the incident.

