Testimony by prosecution witnesses continues in Spielbauer murder trial

Testimony by prosecution witnesses continues today in the capital murder trial of Jeremy Spielbauer, who's accused of killing ex-wife Robin Spielbauer.

On Monday, the defendant's other ex-wife, Katie Phipps, took the stand.

She was initially arrested for the crime in 2014, but the charges were later dropped.

Katie testified that she was at a friend's house the evening the crime was committed and then later returned home with her son Diego Phipps, where she stayed the rest of the evening.

Diego took the stand today and confirmed he was with his mother the entire evening and ended up at home at that night.

On the other hand, the defense claims in 2014 interviews, Diego told investigators it took longer than usual for them to get home.

Three others also confirmed Katie's story, however the defense questioned the times they claim Katie left her friend's house.

To illustrate the defendant's anger with Robin, prosecutors also called one witness who testified Jeremy having issues affording child support, so much that he had to sell his motorcycle.

A friend of Robin's also took the stand and testified Robin was developing a new relationship and that she was ready to end her affair with Jeremy.

A paralegal testified today as well, confirming Katie had spoken with her about divorcing Jeremy prior to Robin's murder.

The prosecution is expected to finish presenting their case this week.

NewsChannel10 will continue to follow this trial and will bring you the latest updates as it continues.

