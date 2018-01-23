Testimony by prosecution witnesses continues in Spielbauer murder trial

It was a sold out house at the premiere of Bomb City, a story that put Amarillo in a national discussion about tolerance and justice twenty years ago.
It was a sold out house at the premiere of Bomb City, a story that put Amarillo in a national discussion about tolerance and justice twenty years ago.
Testimony by prosecution witnesses continues today in the capital murder trial of Jeremy Spielbauer.
Testimony by prosecution witnesses continues today in the capital murder trial of Jeremy Spielbauer.
Farmers receive about 1 billions dollars a year for the grain they grow in the Panhandle, making it a sizable slice for the local economy. However this year they're projected to take a hit.
Farmers receive about 1 billions dollars a year for the grain they grow in the Panhandle, making it a sizable slice for the local economy. However this year they're projected to take a hit.
The Amarillo Fire Department will be performing a prescribed burn in southeast Amarillo next week.
The Amarillo Fire Department will be performing a prescribed burn in southeast Amarillo next week.
An all-clear has been given at the Pampa Regional Medical Center.
An all-clear has been given at the Pampa Regional Medical Center.