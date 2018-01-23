Pastors for Texas Children gives Amarillo kids tools for success

Pastors for Texas Children is continuing to encourage the importance of community involvement in public school systems across the state.

The non-profit organization is standing with and for children, families and communities.

"When the community is involved in those schools, that is churches, businesses, community leaders," said Founder and CEO of Pastors for Texas Children Charles Johnson. "In the schools providing assistance, one-on-one mentoring and tutoring and food security and facilities maintenance, and encouragement to the teachers, that school is going to succeed. Those students are going to succeed."

Local pastors, along with law enforcement and other community members, are backing the idea of an "all hands on-deck" approach to ensure all children are being provided the opportunity of a quality education.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

"It is very clear that the churches and businesses in Amarillo support their schools and all the indicators are proving it," said Johnson.

Amarillo Independent School District says the one-on-one support from the community is positively impacting the success of their students.

"You know a lot of times, Moms and Dads are busy making a living, and putting food on the table. And to spend some time with someone who focuses just that child," said AISD Program Director for Community Partnerships Denise Blanchard. "I'm here for you and we are going to learn how to read, we are going to talk about your future. We are going to plan and make a plan for each and everyday for you"

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.