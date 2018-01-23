AFD prescribed burn taking place this week

The Amarillo Fire Department will be performing a prescribed burn in southeast Amarillo next week.

The burn will take place on Wednesday, January 25 near the Rick Klein Sports Complex on SE 34th and Grand Street.

This is the city's first prescribed burn since the city council issued an ordinance approving them in 2016.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

AFD has also partnered with the Texas A&M Forest Service to provide extensive training to the firefighters who will be conducting the burn.

The prescribed burn is designed to create a fuel-free barrier between grass fires and residents of the city, reducing the danger posed.

The burn also provides an opportunity for multiple fire agencies to practice working together in a controlled, non-emergency environment.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.