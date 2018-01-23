Texas DPS arrests two, seizes over $3 million in drugs

The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested two people after a traffic stop on Monday.

At 3:17 p.m., a trooper pulled over a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee on I-40 near Groom.

During the stop, the trooper found multiple wrapped bricks of cocaine, totaling to approximately $3.44 million in street value.

The driver, Pamela Ashbrook of Oregon, and the passenger, Gregory Price of Arizona, were both arrested.

Both have been booked into the Carson County jail and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

The drugs were allegedly being taken from Las Vegas, Nevada to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

