Moore County Crime Stoppers 'Crime of the Week'

Moore County officials are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect in their "Crime of the Week".

On January 18 between 8 a.m. and 5p.m., an unknown suspect broke into a Moore County home.

The suspect then stole over $100 thousand dollars of jewelry and a handgun.

The handgun is a Springfield XD-S .45 caliber semiautomatic.

It has a black polymer grip and a silver rail.

The gun also has a laser sight on the trigger guard.

The Moore County Crime Stoppers are guaranteeing a $1000 cash reward for information leading to the recovery of these stolen items.

If you have any information, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477.

