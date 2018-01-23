Moore County Crime Stoppers 'Crime of the Week'

The Amarillo Fire Department will be performing a prescribed burn in southeast Amarillo next week.
Moore County officials are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect in their "Crime of the Week".
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested two people after a traffic stop on Monday.
There is an immediate need for O-Negative blood.
One local elementary school will be altering, but not changing, its controversial name.
