Coffee Memorial Blood Center has immediate need for O-Negative blood

There is an immediate need for O-Negative blood.

Coffee Memorial Blood Center will be open until 7:00 p.m. each day this week for donations.

The center will be mobile today at West Texas A&M University through Thursday at the Cornette Library from 11:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

O-Negative is the universal blood type that can be given to any patient.

You can walk in the center located at 7500 Wallace Boulevard in Amarillo or make an appointment by calling (806) 331-8831.

